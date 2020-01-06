MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – Frontier Airlines said it will be suspending flights from the Mobile Downtown Airport at Brookley in April.
“We have made the difficult decision to suspend operations at Mobile Downtown Airport (BFM) in April 2020 based on a lack of sufficient demand to support the service,” said Frontier Airlines Spokeswoman Jennifer de la Cruz in an e-mail.
The Mobile Downtown Terminal opened in May 2019 with Frontier service to Denver and Chicago O’Hare. The Chicago flights were seasonal and ended in November.
The Mobile Airport Authority said more than 40,000 passengers have flown on Frontier flights since the downtown airport opened.
In a press release, the authority said, "The Frontier experience in Mobile is a success story. Simply put, the planes were full. Although we are disappointed that service will end, we do understand their business strategy to pursue opportunities recently presented at airports in large metro areas, such as Ontario (Los Angeles), Newark, and Miami."
The airport authority claimed Frontier is taking the opportunity to move flights from smaller markets into larger cities and will not likely return to Mobile any sooner than 2021.
Frontier said, "We greatly appreciate the partnership and support we have received from the airport and community in bringing service to Mobile and will continue to evaluate the potential for future opportunities.”
The Mobile Airport Authority said Frontier's involvement in Mobile's downtown airport has created interest from other airlines.
"The Mobile Airport Authority will continue its successful recruitment of new low-cost carriers and is in active discussions with numerous airlines. Furthermore, efforts to transition all commercial air service from Mobile Regional Airport to the Mobile Downtown Airport are well underway."
The final flight from Mobile to Denver will be on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
