MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Throughout the Southeast the race is on to fill up the tank.

From Atlanta to North Carolina, gas stations are packed and some are running out of fuel.

The panic at the pump coming after the Colonial Pipeline was forced offline last week. It supplies nearly half of all the gas used on the East Coast.

Analysts say some of the biggest impacts will be felt in Georgia and Tennessee.

“Everybody is stocking up on gas,” said Kelly Wilder, a North Carolina gas station employee. “They don’t know where they’re going to get gas next time.”

Locally, the Raceway on Government Boulevard near I-65 has seen steady business all day.

Mike Sehar owns the gas station and says around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon the regular gas ran out.

“It should not affect our area, but apparently it has and you know people are panicking and buying gas,” he said.

Customers who tried to fill up, now forced to look elsewhere.

“I had half a tank, everybody is talking about the gas shortage so I said I might as well fill my tank while I can and I tried 3 pumps and there was no gas,” said Salma Raouf.

“By the time you burn gas to get gas, that’s a concern,” said Veronica Collins.

Just before 8 pm on Tuesday, the Raceway got resupplied.

The hope is it is enough to hold them over until the next delivery.

Governor Kay Ivey’s office says a fuel shortage has not reached Alabama. They are asking people in the state to buy only what is needed.

The Biden Administration sharing a similar message.

“As there was no cause for say, hoarding toilet paper at the beginning of the pandemic, there should be no cause for hoarding gasoline,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.