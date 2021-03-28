MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- One year ago, their livelihoods were at a standstill as COVID-19 mandates forced small business owners to shut their doors some for weeks, even months.
“We knew it was the right thing to do but it didn’t feel very safe or secure at all, it was very scary,” said Sheri Long.
Many are still recovering in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.
Like many others, it's been a whirlwind year full of uncertainty for Sheri Long, owner of Bella Capelli Salon Suites, but through it all she's managed to find a silver lining, something that might not have come to life if not for the pandemic.
“Out of the pandemic something very hopeful and great was inspired,” she said.
Long got back to work in May with renewed hope and an added challenge, knowing she had to do more to keep their clients safe.
“I even still have one or two clients that still haven’t been able to return yet because they are most at risk and I miss those people dearly.”
She stumbled upon a new opportunity just feet from the place she’d been for 17 years as she searched for a space to store equipment inside an old bank to make room to social distance at her salon, a new vision laid out perfectly.
“I was able to be real still and real quiet in my mind, you know, I was able to seek what God had in store for me and so that when I did come back I felt like I could really hear his plan for my life and see his plan for Bella Capelli salon.”
Months later stylists and beauty professionals who once leased a small booth at the old salon, now have their own suite in a building triple the size, giving them the chance to have their own brand within Bella Capelli Salon Suites with clients safety and comfort at the forefront.
"Keep everybody safe and everything that we’d need would be right within our space.”
Long says this new way of doing business doesn’t take away from the bond they have.
They’re still a team, growing together.
Bella Capelli Salon Suites will be hosting a Grand Opening/open house on April 10th, click here for more information.
A message from Sheri Long:
"The business of Salon Suites have been around for many years. Over the past few years we’ve even see some suite Franchises starting to make their way into our area.
As I started hearing about COVID-19 being so highly contagious, I knew the personal service industry would be hit hard. Would people be comfortable being that close to another person without being laden with fear? Then, one year ago in March, salons and many other businesses were asked to close our doors for an undetermined amount of time. That time away ended up being 7 weeks!
Just like most people, I keep pretty busy with Family, church and work. There were always several plates spinning at one time. But then everything closed. What that time allowed for me to do was to be still and draw closer to God and be able to recognize the plans he has for me.
I have been a salon owner for the past 17 years with a great team of independent contractors working with me. I knew we had to create a space that was a healthy, clean and safe environment for our clients and our fellow stylists. So the week before we opened back up, I called Farnell Heating and Air to come out and install an IWave air purifier on our ventilation system. I also went to my landlord and asked to use an empty space in our shopping center to store our waiting area seating, shampoo chairs and other equipment so that we would all be socially distanced. That was when I got the inspiration for Bella Capelli Salon Suites. the space Merril allowed me to use, was formerly Community Bank. I remember when they were moving out, I had a notion of how cool it would be for it to be our salon but quickly dismissed the notion because the size was 3 and a half times bigger than the space I currently occupied. But on that day, I felt it again and saw how it all layed out! How perfect for our stylists AND our clients to be able to operate each in our own small suite. So here it is! Each space has everything each beauty professional needs within their suite! Even more, I am happy to help each person learn how to start and operate their own business with skills I learned from my former boss, Mally Rone, as well as everything I have learned in the past 17 years owning Bella Capelli.
God inspired me to build a place where beauty professionals feel loved and welcome and inspired to brand and grow their own business under the umbrella of mine. To be like a city on the hill where the light of Jesus shines out brightly for all to see that there is a place of rest and hope for everyone who comes to him. It is my desire for our clients to feel that hope from the moment they walk in the door."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.