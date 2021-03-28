MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- One year ago, their livelihoods were at a standstill as COVID-19 mandates forced small business owners to shut their doors some for weeks, even months.

“We knew it was the right thing to do but it didn’t feel very safe or secure at all, it was very scary,” said Sheri Long.

Many are still recovering in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.

Like many others, it's been a whirlwind year full of uncertainty for Sheri Long, owner of Bella Capelli Salon Suites, but through it all she's managed to find a silver lining, something that might not have come to life if not for the pandemic.

“Out of the pandemic something very hopeful and great was inspired,” she said.

Long got back to work in May with renewed hope and an added challenge, knowing she had to do more to keep their clients safe.

“I even still have one or two clients that still haven’t been able to return yet because they are most at risk and I miss those people dearly.”

She stumbled upon a new opportunity just feet from the place she’d been for 17 years as she searched for a space to store equipment inside an old bank to make room to social distance at her salon, a new vision laid out perfectly.

“I was able to be real still and real quiet in my mind, you know, I was able to seek what God had in store for me and so that when I did come back I felt like I could really hear his plan for my life and see his plan for Bella Capelli salon.”

Months later stylists and beauty professionals who once leased a small booth at the old salon, now have their own suite in a building triple the size, giving them the chance to have their own brand within Bella Capelli Salon Suites with clients safety and comfort at the forefront.

"Keep everybody safe and everything that we’d need would be right within our space.”

Long says this new way of doing business doesn’t take away from the bond they have.

They’re still a team, growing together.

Bella Capelli Salon Suites will be hosting a Grand Opening/open house on April 10th, click here for more information.

A message from Sheri Long: