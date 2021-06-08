Fox10 News is committed to letting you know about family-friendly events going on along the Gulf Coast.

This summer, the Mobile Flea Market has a number of options in the works.

Jessica Jeffers, the Director of Marketing, joins Shelby Myers on the 4 o’clock news to take a deeper dive into those upcoming events.

June Event Details:

What: Food Truck Festival

When: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 26

Details: The Food Truck Festival will feature more than 6 of Mobile’s most popular food trucks dishing out street food favorites. Confirmed food trucks include:

· The Hotdoghery Food Truck

· It's All About Greek to Me Food Truck

· Nice Buns Food Truck

· Best Thang Smokin LLC

· Live in Vegan Time Food Truck

· Soul Heaven Café & Catering Food Truck

July Event Details:

What: Family Fun Fest

When: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 24

Details: The Family Fun Fest will offer a day of fun for the whole family before the kids head back to school. Come out and enjoy a bounce house, touch-a-truck event, face painting, a variety of delicious food options and shopping from more than 800 flea market vendors. Images for media use.

About Mobile Flea Market

The Mobile Flea Market is located at 401 Schillinger Road North in Mobile, AL. Open Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. As the largest year-round flea market on the Gulf Coast and only minutes from the airport, Mobile Flea Market is a fun and safe place to bring the entire family. Guest can explore hidden treasures from all over the world that over 800 vendors have to offer—with unique items at prices that can't be beat. From tools and furniture to fresh produce and roasted corn, Mobile Flea Market has something for everyone. Visit: https://www.mobilefleamarket.com or call 251-633-7533 for more information.