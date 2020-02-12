MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – The community coming out Wednesday night to support a Mobile County Sheriff's Office Deputy.
There was a fundraiser for Tim Anderson, who is in the hospital in Pensacola dealing with flu complications. He has been there for weeks.
The fundraiser was at Moe’s Southwest Grill on McGregor Avenue with the proceeds heading straight to his family.
"We just are really there for each other and ready to help anyone in a terrible situation,” said Khaki Bender. “So, it's really wonderful to see the love of people, unity and the love of god come together."
No word how much money was raised, but they were expecting a busy night.
Anderson's family posted an update on Facebook on Wednesday and said he is doing “remarkably well.”
