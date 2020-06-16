Community members are rallying together in support of two of Mobile's finest who are battling kidney cancer.
Both officers got their diagnosis within 2 weeks of each other.
Sgt. Jeremy March and Officer Anthony Williams are well known around Mobile. Both have helped to protect and serve the citizens of Mobile while also putting a smile on their faces.
“We’re talking about dancing cops," said Corporal Ryan Blakely
Sgt. March who leads Cops for Kids, gives us a show every year during Mardi Gras and special events. March is known to break out in a dance while patrolling.
“Sergeant March is known as the dancing cop. He dances during Mardi Gras. He’s a friendly guy I’ve never been around him and he not have a smile or greet you with something good to say," Blakely explained.
Officer Anthony Williams is well known around the area as well. Blakely called him "Officer friendly." Williams has some moves too. He's seen "getting down" on MPD's "Get Up Challenge" video.
"As well as Officer Williams. I like to say he is Officer friendly. He’s a great guy he always has a smile on his face and he will give you his all," Blakely said.
Now these officers need residents to put a smile on their faces as they fight to stay alive.
“Very unfortunate. And they both were diagnosed within two weeks of each other. Anthony Williams is in stage four and Jeremy March is probably going to be having a kidney removed fairly soon So it’s just time that this community steps up,” said Sharon Summerlin, who organized the fundraiser with MPD.
Summerlin is leading the cause. She's worked in conjunction with Blue Water Graphics, which is making the t-shirts, signs, and stickers.
“Buying a shirt and giving a small donation, it’s not a lot but a little goes a long way way the heart is in it,” Summerlin added.
She hopes the community will pitch in to offer some support.
"If it affects our brothers in blue, it affects all of,” Cpl. Blakely added.
If you want to purchase a t-shirt, sticker, or yard sign, you can do so on Facebook.
Click here for the link.
