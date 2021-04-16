The Wolf Pack Circle of Friends Athletic Fundraiser aims to help improve matters for the challenged athletics programs at Vigor High School.

Vigor High School Athletics teaches young men and women the importance of academic success, team building and the ability to come back from adversity and disappointment, according to a release announcing the fundraising drive.

"As an inner-city school, our athletic programs have been forced to operate on limited funds due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the annoucnement states. "In order to keep our programs thriving and affordable for our student’s athletes, we need your assistance in our Circle of Friends Fundraiser. At C. F. Vigor High School, we know that our current students are the next generation that will carry on the tradition of our strong heritage, school pride, and the 'School that Spirt Built' we all work so hard to preserve."

The fundraising goal is to reach $100,000 before Jan. 1, 2022.

The announcement goes on to state: "The support from the Vigor Community, Alumnus, Faculty, Staff, Athletic teams, Coaches, Students, Families, and Friends is a vital component of our continued success. Your tax-deductible contributions will enable our Athletic programs to acquire the necessities required to maintain a successful program."

Vigor's aims are to:

Put together a state-of-the-art computer lab for the athletic study hall.

Provide an athletic meal plan- to have meals, snack, protein and hydration drinks for games and practice.

Renovate basketball and volleyball locker rooms.

Create a women’s only athletic weight room and fitness center

Upgrade equipment and uniforms for the school's 27 athletic teams.

Create an indoor turf facility for our football and baseball teams.

Donations are tax deductible, and donors will receive a federal/state receipts for tax purposes and your records.

Mail your check or money order to:

C.F. Vigor High School

John McKenzie Athletic Director

913 Wilson Ave.

Mobile, AL 36610

Go Fund me: CF-Vigor-Athletics-department Robert Brazile or https://gofund.me/dea6cb25

Pay Pal: PayPal.me/VigorForever or https://www.Paypal.com/biz/fund?id=VQCC8CEUSYTRW

Cash App: $Vigorcoachmckenzie