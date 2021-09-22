MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Funeral arrangements for Mobile City Councilman Levon Manzie have been announced.
The funeral is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Baptist Church, at 661 South Broad St. The funeral is open to the public.
There will not be any visitation before the funeral service.
