THEODORE, Ala. -- It has been one week since the deadly crash on I-65 in Monroe County claimed the lives of 10 people, including two young boys from Mobile.

The funeral arrangements for Josiah and Nicholas Bishop were announced today.

The service will be Tuesday at the Theodore Church of God and is open to the public.

The service begins at 11 a.m. on June 29.

They will also be laid to rest at Serenity Gardens.