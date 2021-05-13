MOBILE, Ala. --The future USS Mobile (LCS 26), the U.S. Navy’s newest Independence-class littoral combat ship, will be commissioned May 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Alabama State Port Authority.

Due to ongoing public health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony will take place in compliance with Department of Defense, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state public health, state, and local government guidelines and restrictions, which means limited inperson attendance will be allowed.

The event will be live-streamed via the internet to offer maximum viewing by the general public.

The in-person ceremony also will be attended by various Navy officials and the ship’s sponsor, Rebecca Byrne. Byrne is President and Chief Executive Officer of The Community Foundation of South Alabama and wife of former U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne.

Highlighting the commissioning is a time-honored Navy tradition where Byrne will give the first order to, “man our ship and bring her to life.”

USS Mobile was built in Mobile by Austal USA and was launched on January 11, 2020. A ship built and commissioned in its namesake city is a rarity.

The future USS Mobile is the fifth Navy ship to honor the city of Mobile, which has a rich historical relationship with the Navy.

LCS is now the second-largest surface ship class in production, behind the Navy’s DDG-51 Arleigh Burkeclass destroyer program.

USS Mobile will be homeported at Naval Base San Diego, California.