MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Mobile Fire-Rescue Department crews responded to the 1500 block of Sharon Drive for reports of a residence on fire the morning of Tuesday, February 18. they say neighbors reported hearing an explosion in the area before calling for emergency assistance.
Upon arrival on scene, fire personnel confirmed smoke visible from the eaves of a single-story, wood-framed home. Fire suppression teams entered the home to discover flames near the rear of the building, as they began their initial fire attack.
Search and rescue teams did not locate anyone inside of the burning home. The structure was reported to have been unoccupied at the time of the incident.
The fire was successfully extinguished without any reported injuries. A preliminary investigation revealed that an explosion occurred, stemming from an active, gas stove within the residence.
Fire Investigators continue to investigate the scene and the incident for a cause determination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.