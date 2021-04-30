MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The International Trade Center building in Mobile was evacuated for a short time Friday morning because of a gas leak.

According to Judith Adams with the Mobile Port Authority, there were crews working on the air conditioning of the building. The gas service had been shut off to the building, but there was an upstream leak outside the building that seeped into some open windows causing crews to smell gas.

There were a handful of employees other than the work crew in the building, but most employees of the building had not arrived to work yet and were waiting in the parking lot.

At about 8:30 a.m., the building was cleared and employees returned to work.