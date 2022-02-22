Gas leak forcing some Midtown residents from homes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) Residents in a Midtown neighborhood are being evacuated because of major gas leak, according to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department.

MFRD is on the scene near Airport and Mount Island Drive.

Several blocks of Airport Boulevard are expected to be closed for several hours.

No injuries have been reported

This is a developing story. FOX10 has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.