MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As people head into 2022 there are plenty of things to celebrate, gas prices are not one of them.

Drivers may need to buckle up. After months of gas prices rising and falling, gas prices are expected to be at their highest this year.

Although gas prices have gone down, many folks at the pumps said they're still feeling the pinch in their wallets.

"it used to be 20, 23 dollars now its about 35 dollars," said one driver.

An expert from the app Gas Buddy said the highest gas prices of 2022 will be in the beginning of the year, many drivers in our area already feeling it.

"They've gotten worse, they could be much better. I feel like I think what like 6 months ago they were just around 2 dollars? or maybe even less? let's get it back down."

The national average for regular is now about $3.29 a gallon, that's more than a dollar a gallon higher than this time last year.

"$20 back in the day used to fill up the tank. Now you have $2.97 a gallon, its ridiculous," said another driver.

In Mobile County, the average price for regular is $3.26 compared to $2.05 a year ago and in Baldwin County, you will find the price for regular at $3.02 compared to $2.01 last year.

"Now you're going down the road and you're looking for cheaper, you're looking at three dollars and going oh boy! Before it was two dollars and you wouldn't think twice about it," said one driver.

Many folks filling up their tanks noticeably see the difference.

Gas buddy believes prices will peak in May at an average of $3.97.