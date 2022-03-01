MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Gas prices are skyrocketing. The average this time last year was about 60 cents cheaper, and people across the Gulf Coast have a lot to say about it.

"Me and my friends love to drive around, have a good time and I’m constantly filling up my tank and constantly spending money on gas,” said one Mobile woman. “I just don't know how much worse it can get."

Clay Ingram with Triple A said there are ways to save at the pump.

"Most of us are still making about the same amount of money, but paying a lot more for everything else,” said Ingram. “When you add putting more money in our gas tank every week, it really stings for most people.”

There are simple things to help: lighten the load in the vehicle, make sure there is proper tread on tires, alignment, and inflation.

Ingram said the biggest gas saving tip of all is to change driving behavior. Being a conservative driver can save as much as 33% of fuel costs.

"The aggressive driving that a lot of us do that we don't really realize we're doing: the fast starts, the hard stops, the weaving in and out of lanes, speeding up when you know there's a red light ahead and then slamming on the brakes,” he said. “All that uses way, way more fuel than most people realize."