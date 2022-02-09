MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- A gas station clerk said he defended his wife with a hatchet after a shoplifter attacked them.

It happened at the Citgo gas station on Highway 90 in Irvington Tuesday night around 7pm.

"My wife seen it. He put cookies into jacket. She was angry with him. Why you put the cookies? You stole that and you're stealing our stuff," said the clerk.

The clerk said his wife caught a man taking some chips and cookies. The clerk said when the man didn't stop at his wife's commands, he stepped in.

"I stopped him. 'Don't go...whatever you remove, whatever you're stealing, bring it back.' I told my wife to lock the door. She locked the door. All the stuff..Pringles, chips, cookies too, while he was returning to me, he punched me. When he punched me, I came to call police. My wife was protecting me... He also punched my wife. My wife fell down."

The clerk said he was able to call 911 and get this hatchet from behind the register.

The clerk said, "He was trying to come into register but I held the axe. I hit him with the axe on the hand...Cut his hands."

A violent and bloody scene, the clerk said they still weren't letting the man go. The clerk said he locked the three of them inside the store together.

"I locked the door. I had axe in my hand so he wouldn't hit me and my wife until police coming"

Mobile Police said the man had to be taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

So far, no charges have been filed. Mobile police said they are investigating.

The clerk did tell us that this isn't the first time this same man has taken from them. The clerk says he's stolen juice from the gas station before but left when they confronted him.