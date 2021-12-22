THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) -- Three people are accused of pulling off a heist at a pawn shop in Theodore.
Surveillance video from M&M Pawn Shop shows two men and one woman stealing a couple of generators.
One suspect is wearing a hoodie with a number 2 on it. The woman is wearing a grey sweatshirt and sweatpants. The getaway car appears to be a GMA Terrain.
The store is offering a reward for information about the theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.