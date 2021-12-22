THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) -- Three people are accused of pulling off a heist at a pawn shop in Theodore.

Surveillance video from M&M Pawn Shop shows two men and one woman stealing a couple of generators.

One suspect is wearing a hoodie with a number 2 on it. The woman is wearing a grey sweatshirt and sweatpants. The getaway car appears to be a GMA Terrain.

The store is offering a reward for information about the theft.