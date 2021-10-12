Your health matters to FOX10 and since It is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we want you to be more informed on risks and prevention when it comes to cancer.
Today, Cassie Gurganus sat down with FOX10’s Lenise Ligon to discuss how genetics come into play.
To make a genetic counseling appointment at the Mitchell Cancer Institute, please call 251-410-1010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.