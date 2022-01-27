LUCEDALE, Miss. (WALA) -- Hundreds of people turning out to welcome George County High School Senior Layla Jamison home to Lucedale. It's been nearly five months since she was critically injured in that big washout along Highway 26. Three people died and 9 others injured after Hurricane Ida's floodwaters washed out the road.

The George County High School Band never sounded so good as they welcomed home Layla. Pink carpet was specially laid out for the homecoming.

Layla has undergone more than two dozen surgeries after breaking her arms, legs, and back in the crash in late August. Much of that time has been spent at a rehabilitation center in Atlanta.

She's not only a survivor -- but her ongoing recovery and positive outlook has been an inspiration to the close-knit community which has been praying for her return.

George County and the City of Lucedale -- showered her with flowers and lots of gifts.

George County Schools Superintendent Wade Whitney: "Remember -- we said earlier -- once a Rebel always a Rebel. So, here is your reminder of that. Once a Rebel always a Rebel... And from what we understand is Ole Miss in your plans? -- Did I hear that? -- Layla: Yes sir. I got accepted. Cheers."

"It's been a long journey for Layla and we are so proud and excited she's back home. And it's so encouraging and refreshing that an entire community, an entire county, an entire city came together to recognize and to honor her homecoming," said Whitney.

Not only did Layla receive a key to the city, but the George County School Board presented her with a lifetime free athletic pass to attend any sporting event in George County.