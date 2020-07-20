MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- George Talbot, the executive director of communications and external affairs for the City of Mobile since Mayor Sandy Stimpson first took office, is leaving government work behind.
Talbot confirmed the move in an announcement on social media.
"Working with Mayor Stimpson and our team at City Hall has been the experience of a lifetime," he posted.
Talbot joined the administration of Sandy Stimpson when the mayor took office in November 2013. Talbot served as the administration’s senior spokesman and chief liaison to local, state and federal elected officials. He also oversaw the city’s economic development activities, community relations and legislative initiatives as well as the Mobile Film Office.
He has accepted a position as director of governmental affairs with Volkert Engineering in Mobile. His last day with the city will be Aug. 14.
