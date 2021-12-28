BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Georgia man facing charges of rape and child molestation was picked up in Bayou La Batre.
Christopher Bader was arrested Monday and booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail.
Bader's been on the run from Douglas County, Ga., when he failed to show for court on those charges and others.
Bayou La Batre police said somebody spotted Bader in a parking lot and alerted them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.