BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Georgia man facing charges of rape and child molestation was picked up in Bayou La Batre.

Christopher Bader was arrested Monday and booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail.

Bader's been on the run from Douglas County, Ga., when he failed to show for court on those charges and others.

Bayou La Batre police said somebody spotted Bader in a parking lot and alerted them.