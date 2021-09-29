MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A big alligator is on the prowl.

Our FOX10 News camera capturing it on Tuesday around lunch time sunbathing on the bank of Three Mile Creek.

“It seems like he’s just hungry and aggressive,” said Ricky Honnell.

Honnell and Denise Grier are both concerned about the giant gator living in the woods near Maple Street. They estimate he is about 7 to 8 feet long.

“The water got very high from Hurricane Ida and I think he floated in from the river,” Grier said.

Grier and Honnell have fed stray dogs in the area for a while now. Since the gator arrived in the last month they say two dogs have turned into food, as they caught on this video.

The carcass of one of the gator’s victims was still visible on Tuesday.

“That breaks my heart cause I know what dog that is and it’s not one of my swamp dogs, it’s a dog from the neighborhood,” Grier said.

“We came out here and I’ve seen something dead on the other side over there,” Honnell said. “Then I saw the alligator and she took the video of it throwing the dog up in the air.”

Beyond just dogs, they are worried about unsuspecting people in the area getting hurt. They also believe the gator could eventually move to a more populated area putting more people at risk.

“It’s going to go somewhere else where a food source is, it’s a big alligator,” Honnell said.

Now they are pushing for it to be moved and a sign to be put up warning people about its presence.

“Hopefully they’ll come down here and get it, relocate it somewhere safe, away from animals and human beings. It’s just too big and too hungry,” Honnell said.

The city says they cannot remove alligators because that is the job of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. We reached out to that agency to see if they are looking at removing it, but I have not heard back.