MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Calling all cookie lovers! The annual Girl Scouts cookie sale is underway. The cookie sale is the biggest fundraiser for the Girl Scouts, as it helps fund their activities throughout the year. Local organizers say it's a great way for girls to learn the ins and outs of finances and business.
For more information -- or to buy some cookies -- click here or you can call 1-800-239-6636.
