MOBILE, Ala. --Tropical Storm Claudette left a trail of destruction.

The storm injured residents, damaged homes and infrastructure, and at GoFundMe, they have seen an uptick in fundraisers created to help those affected by the storm.

GoFundMe launched a hub featuring verified fundraisers specifically for residents affected by Tropical Storm Claudette.

As new fundraisers are created in response to the storm, they will add them to this page.

To view the hub please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/c/act/tropical-storm-claudette-fundraisers