MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The mercury may be soaring, but don’t expect brownouts that have occurred in places like California in recent years.

Alabama Power spokeswoman Beth Thomas said there are no concerns with the electrical grid here – even in times of peak usage.

“Alabama Power has a very diverse fuel mix,” she said. “So, we obviously plan for very hot weather in the summertime. So, we’re ready for that, and we’re ready to continue providing reliable service for our customers who depend on us.”

That doesn’t mean the heat won’t impact the power. It mainly shows up in the bill. Expect to pay more because you’re likely using more.

You can’t get out of paying, but there are some ways you can spread the pain.

“I’m on one of those monthly payment plans,” said Ann Biggs, who was enjoying the air conditioning at Connie Hudson Mobile Regional Senior Center on Thursday.

She was referring to budget billing. Alabama Power’s program charges the same monthly fee based on a rolling average of previous 12 months.

“It helps customers to manage their bill, particularly during extreme times like hot summer months, and customers can sign up for that website or come into one of our offices to get signed up,” Thomas said.

Baldwin EMC spokesman Mark Ingram said the electrical cooperative has a similar program, called “average billing.” It smooths out bill based on usage from the previous 13 months.

Baldwin EMC also has prepaid accounts, which lets people periodically put money into the accounts to cover higher bills.

“We have a good many people on pre-pay and budget billing,” Ingram said.

Both utilities also recommend routines maintenance to help lower costs, such as replacing their filters.

Jimmy O’Rourke said he recently installed a new system in his home to help save in the long run..

“It’s much more efficient,” he said. “It used to be closed to 200. … Last month, it was $66.”

Janice Bush said she runs her air conditioning constantly, unless there’s lightning. In a month like this, that probably will mean a big bill.

“But I’m not worried about it,” she said. “You gotta stay cool.”

There are a variety of programs available for low-income residents who are disabled or 60 and older to help pay utility bills and make their homes more energy efficient. Alabama Power has a round-up here.