A fiery crash into the Small's Mortuary and Cremations Service building on Bellingrath Road in Theodore. It happened right before Zackary Embry's eyes.
“Man it was crazy,” he said.
Embry was walking down the street when it all happened.
“He was coming on Bellingrath, turned in on Smith Street. So dude made a wide turned full speed," he explained.
Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD) spokesperson Steven Millhouse told FOX 10 news it happened Wednesday afternoon. A 62-year-old man crashed into Small's after having a medical emergency behind the wheel of his car.
Millhouse said the man was found foaming from the mouth and wavering in and out of consciousness.
Embry said the man's car and the building were both on fire.
“When that fire went whoosh, that was very scary then. You know how it’s on movies? Like it didn’t even seem real,” he explained.
Not all heroes wear capes nor ride in a big red fire truck. Some just happen to be walking down the street when something that could be tragic unfolds. Embry jumped into action, possibly saving the man's life.
“I was the only one that had a knife on me like it was a cutter. So the dude had a seatbelt on him, so I had cut the seatbelt off him," he said.
Another man there to help, broke the glass window and tried to get the man out with Embry, but the flames were too high. Embry said he ran around the building and hopped a fence to get to the passenger's side and that's where he was able to pull the man out.
“I had took him on my back and jumped the fence with him," he said. “Yea, I had him on my shoulder. I had him on my shoulder.”
Embry said he didn't think twice about doing what he did, even though he was ultimately risking his life for another.
“First thing that came to my mind was just help," he added.
MFRD said the man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Thankfully no one was in the building and no one else was injured.
