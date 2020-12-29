MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- After a rough 2020 many are more than ready to put what’s been a long year of challenges behind us, ringing in the new year.
“This year has just been a rollercoaster for all of us, so I think people are genuinely excited to have that sense of renewal that the new year does bring,” said Julianna Crenshaw, a bartender at The Merry Widow.
While the city’s biggest New Years Eve celebration, MoonPie Over Mobile, won’t go on this year because of the pandemic, downtown bars aren’t backing down.
Many are confident it will be a successful night.
“I think by providing some entertainment and a safe, responsible atmosphere we’ll bring a lot of people out,” said Crenshaw.
“If you're scared of Corona stay home, don’t get out. But if you still want to live your life and get out, get out, if you’re not taking care of elderly or something like that. Support your local businesses because they all need it right now, really bad,” said Gina Jo Previto, manager at Veet’s.
While the countdown to 2021 will look different this year with limited capacity at most places, social distancing and masks encouraged at others, many downtown bars are doing their best to keep you safe.
“Be safe, don’t be crazy, wash your hands, stay clean.”
“Sanitize tables, door knobs, anything someone can touch or have access too.”
Though a lot has changed some places are sticking to tradition.
“The indoor moonpie drop, we’re gonna do it from the stage that way everybody can participate and just see, you know, have some champagne at midnight, some party favors, we have a great band playing. It’s going to be fun,” said Previto.
Still hoping to party all night long and making some noise for 2021.
“We still have a long ways to go, but I think a night, a little reprieve, a night of dancing and good music will do some good for all of us,” said Crenshaw.
If you’re heading out for New Years Eve, downtown bars remind you not to drink and drive; get an Uber if you have to.
They say to respect the rules at different establishments and other people’s space.
The Merry Widow and their sister establishment, Alabama Music Box while have live music. Doors at both locations will open at 8:00 and tickets are required. There will be a champagne toast at midnight.
Click here for more information on The Merry Widow's event
Click here to learn more about Alabama Music Box festivities
Veet’s will also have live music, their indoor Moon Pie drop topped off with a toast at midnight.
Visit here to check out Veet's celebration.
To view the CDC's guidance on celebrating New Years Eve and COVID-19 click here.
