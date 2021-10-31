MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama now joins other Republican governors in a lawsuit against the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

Governor Kay Ivey joined the lawsuit on Friday -- the same day local Austal workers were protesting over the vaccine mandate.

Taking to Twitter: Governor Ivey says: "I have joined a lawsuit to fight back against the outrageous, overreaching @POTUS vaccine mandates. Alabamians are overwhelmingly against these egregious, overreaching federal mandates, and i stand firmly with them. #alpolitics"

It's already impacting some 200 local Austal workers. Some of them protesting outside Austal over what they call the "get the COVID vaccine or lose your job" mandate.

Rusty Dyson says he's been with Austal for a decade.

“I feel like I'm being forced to take this vaccine because Austal is worried about their future," said Dyson, former Austal employee.

“We support both sides we respect that both sides have a choice but we want it to remain that a personal choice and not a forced decision," said the wife of one Austal employee.

And Gov. Ivey agrees. While she encourages Alabamians to get the vaccine -- she believes it should be a personal choice.

The Department of Justice and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission have determined that COVID-19 vaccines can be required by employers. It's something now nearly 20 states are challenging.

The people who were out protesting Friday told FOX 10 News they will be back outside Austal on Monday. Many of them say they are still waiting to hear back from the company regarding their employment.