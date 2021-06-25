MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Raceway on Government Boulevard giving back Thursday in more ways than one.

They were cooking up pork tenderloin sandwiches for lunch along with baked beans and potato salad -- all that for $6. All proceeds benefitting the Ronald McDonald House in Mobile.

Raceway owner Mike Seehar says it's important to help when you can.

"It's just not about making money -- it's about sometimes giving back to the community. So we are blessed to be here during these tough times and we have survived. So we want to go out and give back to our community," said Seehar.

The charity event -- was also a customer appreciation day. The first 50 customers who spent $10 inside the store -- also walked away with a free $10 dollars worth of gas.