Mobile Government Plaza partially re-opened it's doors to the public today.
In-person payment processing for court fines and fees are accepted on the ground floor of the plaza only.
Residents can pay money owed on criminal cases like traffic tickets, court costs and fines, worthless check fees, and restitution payments. You can also pay these fees by phone at 1-833-258-8996 or online at www.mobiledapayments.com
However, you must have one thing, to be able to enter, a face mask. No ifs, ands, or buts about it, Officers guarding the doors and metal detectors will turn residents with no face mask around.
Presiding Circuit Court Judge Michael Youngpeter said Probate Court is also back open for in-person hearings. Youngpeter said unlike Government Plaza, Probate Court, which is housed in another building, has a lot of additional space and not as many people, so that social distancing can take place. You must wear a mask for entry.
“If people wanna go and buy a hamburger and decide I wanna go into a restaurant to buy a sandwich they can make that decision on their own. Here we are forcing people to be here, we are summonsing them, we’re subpoenaing, them to be here. They don’t have a choice so it’s our obligation to make this a safe place for those people who are forced to come here,” said Judge Michael Youngpeter.
Make no mistake, Youngpeter says justice is still being served. He said District and Circuit court cases never stopped being heard, judges are simply holding them virtually.
Youngpeter released an order Friday. He said Circuit and District courts and Strickland Youth Center won't open back up for in-person hearings until after Mid-June. At that time, he said he will re-assess the situation and see if it's safe to re-open.
All jury hearings are postponed until Mid-September. While Youngpeter has places this in his order, he said this came down from Alabama's Chief Justice.
He said his staff is looking into having jury trials in large spaces, like the Civic Center.
In addition, Judge Youngpeter said the state's Chief Justice specifically noted that Mobile County should not re-open for in-person hearings, given the high number of cases here compared to other counties in the state.
