Spanish Fort, Ala. (WALA)-- $41 million is no small amount, and it's getting put to a good use.

These funds are supported by the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act of 2006, or better known as GOMESA.

Governor Ivey said the money will help beautify the area and ensure safety in rivers and bays, by bettering water quality, acquiring land, and focusing on sewer infrastructure. It will be split between 17 different projects across Mobile and Baldwin counties.

"These projects are not intended for economic development, but instead to ensure that coastal Alabama remains a place of beauty easily accessible to Alabamians and our visitors," said Governor Ivey.

Mayors and city officials from across Mobile and Baldwin counties attended the announcement, thrilled to be a part of this project.

"This is something that's not for short-lived,” said Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier. “This is something that's going to last for quite a long time. It's going to be a legacy that people behind us will enjoy as well."

According to Governor Ivey’s press release, the two largest chunks of money are allotted to Spanish Fort and Mobile.

The City of Spanish Fort Cypress Point land acquisition will receive $8.5 million, and the City of Mobile Riverfront Park enhancements will get $8 million.

"We are extremely grateful and proud for this being a great example of excellent use of public funds,” said Mayor of Spanish Fort Mike McMillan.

