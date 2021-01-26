MONTGOMERY, Ala. --According to the Office of the Governor, Governor Ivey has reached out to Fultondale Mayor Larry Holcomb and Center Point Mayor Bobby Scott following last night’s devastating severe weather.
The governor has issued the following additional statement.
“I have reached out to Fultondale Mayor Holcomb and Center Point Mayor Scott and have pledged to them any support or resources that are available.
The search and rescue efforts continue today, and we certainly give our thanks to those folks as they carry out their mission.
To the Alabamians gravely affected by this round of severe weather, I am with you. We will get through this.”
