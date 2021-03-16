MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency for all 67 counties ahead of the potential severe weather. The state of emergency goes into effect this evening, Tuesday, March 16 at 6:00 p.m. central standard time.

The governor has also issued the following statement.

“The threat for potentially dangerous weather is rising for much of Alabama tomorrow. Out of an abundance of caution, I have issued a state of emergency for all 67 counties to ensure we are ready to act in any way needed from the state level. Projections are showing that this will likely be a widespread event, with some of the most severe weather anticipated late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Please make preparations now in the event your area is impacted in some way. I will continue keeping a close eye on the system and encourage every Alabamian to do the same.”