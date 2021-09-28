Mobile, Ala. (WALA)--Tuesday, Alabama lawmakers continued a special session on prison construction.

The project would appropriate 400 million dollars from the state's share of American Rescue Plan funds.

But critics say those funds should be spent somewhere else.

They want more focus to be spent on prison reform and dealing with other issues like staffing. And now leaders from other states want the federal government to step in to make sure this plan doesn't happen.

In that plan is three new prisons that would cost 1 point 3 billion dollars.

Those three new prisons would have enhanced space for medical and mental health care needs. Plans would also include renovations to existing facilities.

Tuesday was day 2 of the special session that will decide if this actually happens. And now it's attracting the attention of lawmakers from other states.

House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler out of New York is urging the Treasury department to step in.

He wrote this letter Monday to treasury department Secretary Janet Yellen.

In the letter he states in part,

"The ARP is a historic effort to provide urgent assistance in a time of great suffering. It should not be used to worsen our national problem of over-incarceration"

It didn't take long for Alabama Governor Kay Ivey to respond.

She released this statement on social media suggesting that the New York Congressman, and the federal Government quote

"Worry more about avoiding the pending government shutdown and running the country"

Even with the detractors, the plan is still expected to pass later this week.