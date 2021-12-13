Grand Bay, Ala. (WALA)-- Vandals at a cemetery in Grand Bay left destruction in their wake. People in the area and online saw pictures of what happened, and many called it downright disrespectful.

Posted Monday, Team Sheriff shared pictures of the vandalism at Pine Hill Cemetery . It caught quite the buzz on Facebook with over 1,000 reactions.

Located right off Dick Turner Road, headstones were knocked over and left fragments scattered.

Broken angel statues and thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.

"Holy cow!” said Deborah Natvick, who lives nearby. “I don't understand how anybody could disrespect a gravesite like that. That's just horrible."

Of the damaged headstones, multiple read the name 'Phillips' and another read 'Marshall.'

Flowers were knocked over in front of one grave, and two main questions left behind: who did this and why?

If anyone has any information about this crime, please call 251-574-8633 or visit www.mobileso.com/crimetips/ and provide detailed information anonymously.