MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile County investigators said a Grand Bay man spat blood in the face of a deputy trying to arrest him after a domestic violence incident.

The sheriff's office was called to Lockwood Drive on Sunday after getting a report that Franklin Widder Jr., 25, attacked and choked the mother of his child.

When deputies arrived, they said Widder tried to get away and ran into the woods. Once they caught him, deputies said Widder was still struggling to get away and ended up spitting blood in a deputy's face.

Both the deputy and Widder were taken to the hospital for testing.

Widder was later booked into jail on charges of domestic violence, resisting arrest, attempting to elude police, and assault with bodily fluids.