There's been an arrest in a grinding, head on wreck that happened last week on Snow Road.

That wreck killed a father and caused multiple other life-threatening injuries.

40-year-old Claude Russell is now facing charges for leaving that scene.

Russell is being charged with a felony of leaving the scene of an accident with death.

State troopers say Russell had a head on collision while traveling south on Snow Road. That wreck took the life of 30-year-old Jeremy Purvis.

His family also suffering from severe injuries.

Anastasia Ward says her sister was the one driving the car that night.

"My sister has a broken leg and a broken arm," Ward said. "The oldest boy he probably sustained the most injuries of the ones that survived. He has a broken arm and a broken pelvis."

ALEA released new details of the crash Monday night.

Investigators say Russell was towing a truck when the tow strap broke, causing the towed truck to collide with the family’s van.

"Its a tragedy...she's devastated," Ward said. "Her driving force is the children right now. They had just, actually were on their way home from the oldest boy's band concert that night."

A Go Fund Me was started to help raise money for the family and they've already raised over $5,000.

Anastasia says she's doing everything she can to help her sister battle through this tragedy.

"We're leaning on God and just trying to be there for her and help her and assist her, it takes an army," Ward said. "We're all having to help her out. All of us are having to come together and do it together."

Funeral arrangements for Jeremy Purvis are being made.

A man who was inside the pickup truck while it was being towed is not facing charges.