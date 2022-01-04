The fiancé of a man killed in a grinding, head on wreck, is now opening up following the crash.

It happened last month on Snow Road and claimed the life of 30-year-old Jeremy Purvis.

Claude Russell, the man accused of causing the crash and leaving the scene, pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Purvis' fiancé Andrea Lollar and her family all appeared in court.

Right now Lollar says she has more questions than answers.

"Why? Why did they have to be out on the roads towing that truck that night?" Lollar asked. "Why couldn't they wait until daylight?"

Friday marks one month since the tragic accident.

Lollar was driving the family van that night.

She and their three boys were all hurt, but it's not only physical wounds.

"The emotional part that gets them," Lollar said. "The nightmares, the therapy that they're going to have to go through, and grief counseling and everything."

Russell was the other driver involved in the wreck and was charged for leaving the scene of the crash after the truck he has towing ran into the family's van.

Russell's attorney entered a not guilty plea as he did not appear in court on Tuesday.

"He took away the love of my life, my kids father," Lollar said tearfully. "So now my three boys have to grow up without their dad."

A Go Fund Me is still set up for the family. Lollar says the only vehicle they had was lost in the accident.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Russell on February 8.