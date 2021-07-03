GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) -- There is no shortage of things to do this holiday weekend. And back by popular demand - the 47th Annual Grand Bay Watermelon Festival.

It's a return to something Grand Bay has been looking forward to after last year's festival was cancelled due to the pandemic.

"It's something the community wants... The community likes... And the we do it for the community," said Patty Tripp, event coordinator.

Cue the band, cue the vendors -- and wait for the crowds to show up. With more than 450 watermelons on ice -- there was more than enough to go around.

"We'll have all the free sliced ice-cold watermelon you can eat," said Tripp.

But first they need to be cut. Doing the cutting is Randy Fletcher, who has been volunteering for years.

"I've been doing this for over 20-something years. I've missed it... Hopefully everybody else did too," said Fletcher.

For Kristin Smith - the Watermelon Festival -- was an easy getaway for her and her girls.

"It's very nice to get out and let them get ot enjoy the time outside.... everybody is cooped up. So it is great to be outside, be outdoors, and enjoy the weather -- as long as it holds out for us," said Smith.

Whatever was not eaten -- Tripp said they plan to donate.