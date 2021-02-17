GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with ALEA arrested a Grand Bay woman following a car chase Tuesday morning.
According to officials at approximately 7:40 a.m. 28-year-old Whitley Owens, was taken into custody for reckless driving, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude law enforcement.
ALEA say a trooper stopped to help two potential motorists after noticing a 2006 Mercury Montego and a 2005 Ford Explorer stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 10.
The arrest happened after a car chase that ended when Owens stopped in the median of I-10 near the 9 mile marker.
ALEA Troopers then discovered damage to the 2005 Ford Explorer window and possible tampering with the catalytic converter.
Nothing further is available as troopers continue to investigate.
