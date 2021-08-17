A Mobile Grand Jury has Indicted Zedria Patrece Rankin in the death of 8-year-old Lebrawn Rankin. Lebrawn was 8 years old and had cerebral palsy and required intensive care. He died in April 2018, weighing just 23 pounds.

According to the Indictment Zedria Patrece Rankin “did willfully torture, willfully abuse, cruelly beat or otherwise willfully maltreat said child by failure to provide food and/or care for him, said abuse having taken place on more than one occasion”

This is a developing story and we will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.