A 13-year-old girl is charged with the shooting of Ariana Sykes.

The 11-year-old was critically injured after being shot in the neck, last week, on Lemon Street.

She is still recovering at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital.

Sykes' grandmother Regina Riley is speaking out after those charges were announced Tuesday.

"Ariana she didn't deserve this. She didn't deserve nobody child to take all this away from her," Riley cried. "She didn't deserve it."

According to Mobile Police the 13-year-old was arrested Tuesday and charged with first degree assault.

Ariana’s grandmother says she's been by her side at the hospital since the shooting as they all hold their breath to see what happens next.

She only asks that no other parents have to go through this.

"Kids with guns, these parents need to be aware of what their children are doing...that's it," Riley said.

It is going to be a long recovery ahead for Ariana, but her family says she's fighting.

The 13-year-old girl was taken to the Strickland Youth Center.