MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A grease blockage caused approximately 2,400 gallons of wastewater to spill into Three Mile Creek Friday, according to the Mobile Area Water & Sewer System.

The sanitary sewer overflow occurred in the 4600 block of Spring Hill Avenue. Crews from the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System cleared the blockage, stopped the overflow and are taking steps to prevent future overflows at this location, MAWSS said late Friday.

Earlier Friday, Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, health officer for Mobile County, advised area residents who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage should wash their hands and clothing thoroughly. Residents should also be cautious when using Three Mile Creek for recreational purposes. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash their hands after cleaning and before preparing seafood harvested from the area.