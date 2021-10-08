MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A grease blockage caused approximately 2,400 gallons of wastewater to spill into Three Mile Creek Friday, according to the Mobile Area Water & Sewer System.
The sanitary sewer overflow occurred in the 4600 block of Spring Hill Avenue. Crews from the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System cleared the blockage, stopped the overflow and are taking steps to prevent future overflows at this location, MAWSS said late Friday.
Earlier Friday, Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, health officer for Mobile County, advised area residents who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage should wash their hands and clothing thoroughly. Residents should also be cautious when using Three Mile Creek for recreational purposes. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash their hands after cleaning and before preparing seafood harvested from the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.