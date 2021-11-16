Quitting smoking isn’t easy, it takes time and a plan.

If you are considering finally quitting smoking we have an event coming up to help you out.

It is called the Great American Smoke Out and it is hosted by USA Health.

FOX10’s Lenise Ligon sat down with Susan Crutchfield to talk more about the event.

Great American Smoke Out Event:

USA Student Center Amphitheater

November 18th, 2021

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.