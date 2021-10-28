MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Less than 24 hours until Mobile’s big fair kicks off.

The rides and food are being set up Thursday as they get ready for over 100,000 people over the next ten days.

“We’re literally counting hours, really minutes at this point,” said Josh Woods, Executive Director of the Greater Gulf State Fair. “We’re moving in, finishing everything up and we’re going to be opening at 4 pm tomorrow.”

Once the gates open, there will be rides, food and fun for 10 days.

Woods says more than 100,000 people are expected to pack the grounds for the 67th annual fair.

“This year we’re back and we’re bigger than ever,” he said. “We have over 60 rides here on the midway, numerous on grounds acts ranging from a circus to a pirate to a sideshow.”

Crews from North American Midway Entertainment spent Thursday putting the rides together.

“Of all the fairs we go to, I love coming here,” said Scooter Kore from the company.

Safety is a big concern like every year.

Kore says they do not play.

“Before we open here every one of our rides will be inspected four times,” he said. “So, we have various levels of inspection and the most important one is the guy’s that runs those rides do inspections.”

With so many expected to pack the fairgrounds over the next 10 days, they are urging everyone to buy tickets online and keep some things in mind when you drive over.

“Plan your route, obviously there’s road construction going on so make sure you know how to get here,” Woods said. “The easiest way, the fastest way to get here is off of Schillinger turn on Howell’s Ferry and utilize our new entrance.”

Because of the continued threat of COVID-19, we are told there will be hand sanitizer throughout and masks will be available if anyone should want one.

Fair hours vary from day to day. Click here to learn more.