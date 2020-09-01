MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The staff and board of the Greater Gulf State Fair will hold a 2020 Fair Press Conference from The Grounds at 10 a.m. today.
"We’ll be announcing our new Fair dates, our four contingency plans, and how we plan to still enjoy the food, rides, and events while taking precautions and following procedures," states an announcement of the press conference.
FOX10 News will stream the press conference here.
