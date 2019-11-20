According to Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire-Rescue, there was heavy smoke and a small fire in the women’s bathroom at the Winn-Dixie grocery store located at 6300 Grelot Road.
We're told everyone got out safely and that firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly.
Officials are looking at surveillance video.
The store is temporarily closed to the public. Employees are back in the building.
