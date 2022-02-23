Grieving mother wants answers to her son's murder in Prichard
Ariel Mallory
A grieving mother is searching for answers in the death of her 20-year-old son, who was killed in Prichard.
Spencer Averitte died two and half years ago from a gunshot wound after meeting up with a stranger.
Spencer’s mother Cleo Averitte says she had just seen her son the weekend before he was killed, and never expected it to be the last time she saw him.
“I just wish I would have hugged him tighter and told him that I loved him,” Cleo said.
Back on August 28 in 2019 Cleo got a call saying her son had been murdered.
She was told by investigators that her son Spencer went to meet with someone at an apartment complex in Prichard.
Whoever he went to meet, tried to rob him, and shot and killed him.
Since then Cleo says she hasn’t received much new information.
“When I talked to them maybe six months ago they told me it was a big break in his case,” Cleo said. “But they didn’t tell us you know anything else after that.”
Spencer, a 20-year-old, who had just moved to Mobile with his life tragically cut short.
Now his parents just want answers.
“Just let me know and their dad know, hey we’re still working on your son’s case we haven’t forgot about him,” Cleo said. “It’s just hard, it’s hard. As a mother could I have prevented it?
FOX 10 News reached out to Prichard Police Wednesday and they said there was no new information regarding this case.
If you know anything involving Spencer’s death contact Prichard Police.
Locations
Ariel Mallory
Reporter
