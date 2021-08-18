MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Local leaders broke ground Wednesday on a new logistics development in Mobile County.

The South Alabama Logistics Park is under construction off of Interstate 10 near the Theodore-Dawes Exit.

The site will feature distribution and warehousing space for shippers and light manufacturers that need to be close to the Port of Mobile or the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley.

Once completed, the site could support as many as 10,000 jobs.