MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Local leaders broke ground Wednesday on a new logistics development in Mobile County.
The South Alabama Logistics Park is under construction off of Interstate 10 near the Theodore-Dawes Exit.
The site will feature distribution and warehousing space for shippers and light manufacturers that need to be close to the Port of Mobile or the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley.
Once completed, the site could support as many as 10,000 jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.