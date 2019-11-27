Two groups are vying to determine the future of Hank Aaron Stadium. Come Monday, we could be a little closer to a decision.
KSG group and Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group will have 5 minutes each to outline their plans to an Ad Hoc committee of council members.
Those council members on the committee are Councilman John Williams, Councilwoman Bess Rich and Councilman Fred Richardson.
The meeting will take place Monday, December 2nd at 9 am.
Ahead of the meeting, both groups are confident they have a good enough plan.
"I believe that our proposal is a great option for the city of Mobile and the community," said Ari Rosenbaum, President of Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group.
"We think we have a better deal than the opposition contract," Attorney Kenyen Brown, Attorney for KSG Group headed by Tim Bennett said.
Both groups briefly outlined their plans to us.
"Our contract is a 20 year contract with the city that's been offered which would extend out the use of that stadium give it capital upgrades and continue the legacy of Hank Aaron," Attorney Brown explained.
"We want to give HS players in the area a chance to play here in the stadium," said Rosenbaum. "We wanna do that for our local youth and when it comes to collegiate, we wanna give the chance for these collegiate athletes to play for these major scouts."
KSG promises Mobile a new baseball team by 2021.
"Number 1 Hank Aaron stadium is a baseball stadium and we have a baseball team to put into baseball stadium," Brown said.
Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group is already using the Hank. The group purchased the Halloween and Christmas Nights of Lights shows. Rosenbaum said this would have been the light shows' last year in Mobile, if his group didn't purchase it.
"Our entire staff is local. We are all about Mobile and the community and that's what we want to preach and I think we'll succeed," he added.
Read more about Mobile Sports and Entertainment's plan here.
Read more about KSG's plan here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.